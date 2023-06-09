Cartoon is an anti semitic trope

To the Editor

The Martha’s Vineyard Times has published an antisemitic cartoon titled, “The Shunning.” It features an Alan Dershowitz cartoon character and is drawn by Charles Pinck, who, for all I know, may be Jewish himself. The cartoonist’s religious or cultural background is irrelevant. For those unfamiliar with the 500 year historical context of antisemitic cartoons that exaggerate “jewish-looking” stereotyped features, (overly large or hooked noses, menacing open, ugly, leering, toothy mouths) I will provide a few links that spell out how these cartoons have been used throughout centuries to promote Jewish hatred:

You can Google “History of antisemitic cartoons” for further information.

https://www.haaretz.com/life/books/2017-08-01/ty-article-magazine/.premium/taking-it-on-the-nose-cartoon-jews-and-anti-semitism/0000017f-f06f-d223-a97f-fdffcd5a0000

https://antisemitism.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Antisemitic-imagery-May-2020.pdf

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-65438581

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2023/may/04/antisemitic-cartoon-was-appalling-and-avoidable

Last week under the MVTimes article about the Chilmark Library and Alan Dershowitz giving a book talk there this summer, there were several objections by commenters after both Alan Dershowitz and I pointed out that there were some comments that were antisemitic. A few people dismissed the idea entirely. One person scoffed at the very idea of antisemitism in Chilmark (although I have been verbally assaulted in Menemsha with antisemitic hate speech by a born and raised Chilmarker). Another person went to the trouble of reading through every comment and “only” came up with 2 comments to copy and list that could possibly be interpreted as antisemitic, but still denied that they were.

I don’t know if it’s ignorance, a resistance to facing the reality of antisemitism on the island, or if the denial and obliviousness are something more systemic and stubborn, but when it comes to anything Dershowitz-related, this is not the first time I have brought the antisemitic nature of some MVTimes published community opinions to the attention of this newspaper. It is astonishing that there are still people falsely claiming under every Dershowitz article that his decades-long career has been motivated by money. No one talks about his pro bono work or that he donates book sales to the Chilmark library after his talks. The reality of Alan Dershowitz’s dedication to his field does not fit the antisemitic narrative promoted by ignorance and false, antisemitic assumptions, particularly about Jewish lawyers and being money-hungry.

This week, Charles Pinck has come up with another one of his many Dershowitz-belittling cartoons that he sends to the Times and posts in social media, but this time it is a blatantly antisemitic attack. Mr. Pinck rarely draws a comic on another subject. However, after seeing several of the cartoons Charles Pinck submits to the Times letters-to-the-editor, obsessively and rather compulsively making fun of Alan Dershowitz, this is the only cartoon I see that crosses the line into stereotypes and antisemitic tropes.

Charles Pinck’s disgusting cartoon should be removed from this paper’s website. Hate speech is not considered free speech in a place where it is not allowed by a private entity. The Times does not allow hate speech, supposedly. Mr Pinck’s Dershowitz cartoon character is portrayed with exaggeratedly negative and stereotyped “Jewish” features, as he appears to leer and physically menace an exaggeratedly young, pretty, helpless damsel-in-distress. This is a typical antisemitic portrayal of the menacing Jew threatening a pretty, blonde, young thing. The Chilmark librarian is, in fact, a lovely, middle-aged, intelligent woman who is not quivering in fear over Alan Dershowitz appearing at the library. The idea that a stereotyped ugly, menacing, Jewish ogre is somehow terrorizing her is nothing short of sexist as well as antisemitic, as outlined in many corroborating links on the history and use of these antisemitic cartoons which promote Jew-hatred.

Antisemitism and hate crimes against Jews are rising. Not noticing antisemitism, denying it, and telling Jews they are being “too sensitive” for noticing it, serves only to promote antisemitism. Every accusation of antisemitism should, at the very least, be considered and not be outright dismissed. I have never seen anyone admit to the possibility of antisemitism when it inevitably comes up in Times comments under articles about anything to do with Alan Dershowitz. One antisemitic comment in the Times is too many. One antisemitic cartoon in the Times is too many. There is no such thing as being too sensitive to the kind of acceptable antisemitism that allows Charles Pinck to draw “The Shunning” cartoon, with the MV Times publishing it, oblivious to the antisemitism in it. Jews and non-Jews alike need to be more sensitive to the forms of antisemitism that often go unnoticed or unremarked upon until someone dares bring it up.

Jackie Mendez-Diez

New York City, formerly Chilmark