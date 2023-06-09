In response to antisemitic accusation

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to Jackie Mendez-Diez’s ill-informed, incendiary, and poorly-reasoned letter in which she accuses me of employing antisemitic tropes in my cartoon, “The Shunning.” She wrote that I “may be Jewish” and that the “cartoonist’s religious or cultural background is irrelevant.”

When you are accusing someone of being antisemitic, their religious and cultural background could not be more relevant. In fact, I am Jewish, although I’ve never been accused of being antisemitic before. I cannot imagine a more egregious affront to my character.

I would apply the same word she used to describe my cartoon – “disgusting” – to her accusation. She wrote that my cartoon constitutes “hate speech.” It is not hate speech. It is satire, which is implicitly protected by the free expression clause of the First Amendment.

She wrote that Dershowitz appears to “leer and physically menace an exaggeratedly young, pretty, helpless damsel-in-distress. This is a typical antisemitic portrayal of the menacing Jew threatening a pretty, blonde, young thing.”

Obviously, she doesn’t get the joke. Has she seen Stanley Kubrick’s film, “The Shining”? If not, I suggest she watch it immediately. My cartoon was inspired by the film’s famous poster.

I await an apology from her.

Charles Pinck

Chilmark