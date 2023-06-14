Cribbage Club results

Twenty-one Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. These are the results.

First, First-timer! Paul Humphrey with an 12/5 +100 card

Second, Tony Rezendes with a 10/5 +89 card

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/4 +94 card

Fourth, Albion Alley with an 8/4 +36 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with an 8/4 +27 card

Ten people got skunked (a game won by more than 31 points). There were six 24-point hands, by Alan Michaels, Ron Ferreira, Jack Silvia, Ed Montesion, Bo Picard, and Kathy Kinsman.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.