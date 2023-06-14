Real Estate Transactions: June 5 – 9, 2023

Aquinnah

June 5, James F. O’Brien Jr. sold a parcel off 0 Moshup Trail to Adam M. Zaiger, trustee of Deck View Nominee Trust, for $450,000.

June 8, Donald Widdiss sold 5 Harpoon Hollow Road to Pamela J. Glavin for $300,000.

Chilmark

June 7, Moira E. Cullen, formerly known as Moira Cullen Martin, Alison Cullen, and Brian Cullen sold 8 Beach Plum Lane to Sarah Cullen, also known as Sarah C. Cullen-Laux, for $990,375.

Edgartown

June 5, Bruce Garant, Ken Garant, Richard Garant, Lisa Webb, and Linda Garant sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 517 Week 31 to Kristen Annette Cohen and Daniel Richard Cohen for $31,650.

June 9, William R. Craven, trustee of William R. Craven Revocable Living Trust, sold 84 Mattakesett Way to Andrew Clinton and Alicia Clinton for $3,995,000.

June 9, Patrick Corcoran, trustee of Anne T. Corcoran Living Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 403 Week 19, Unit 258 Week 33, Unit 259 Week 33, Unit 301 Week 16, Unit 302 Week 16, Unit 456 Week 15, Unit 454 Week 35, Unit 455 Week 25, Unit 508 Week 15, Unit 302 Week 34, Unit 458 Week 34, Unit 454 Week 19, and Unit 455 Week 19 to Corcoran Properties LLC for $18,750.

Tisbury

June 6, Emily Solarazza, formerly known as Emily Sims, sold a portion of 4 Midland Ave. to Anthony Schepici and Denise Schepici for $810,000.

June 6, Blueberry Meadow Farm LLC sold 92 Rogers Farm Road to Richard N. Hall and Marianna Cibulasova for $515,000.

June 6, Dunn Family LLC sold 16 Union Court Units B and D to James A. Austin Jr. for $900,000.

June 7, Dunn Family LLC sold 2 Union Court Unit D to Joanna M. Fairchild for $850,000.

June 8, Dunn Family LLC sold 16 Union Court Unit A to Conrado Rentals LLC for $350,000.

West Tisbury

June 8, Isabelle Lew, trustee of Sanke Realty Trust, sold 160 Plum Bush Point Road to 160 Plum Bush Point Road LLC for $4,700,000.