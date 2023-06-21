Huey Desmond Ryan

Whitney Ryan and Walker Ryan of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Huey Desmond Ryan, on June 11, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Huey weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Kaio David Merritt

Joana Merritt and Scott Merritt of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Kaio David Merritt, on June 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kaio weighed 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces.

Isiah Moreau

Chrysta Moreau and Reeve Moreau of Chilmark announce the birth of a son, Isiah Moreau, on June 18, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Isaiah weighed 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces.