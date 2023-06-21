Respect Flag Day

To the Editor:

While it was interesting to learn [in The Times’ newsletter on] June 14 that it was Harriet Beecher Stowe’s birthday, National Bourbon Day, and National Pop Goes the Weasel Day, I am extremely disappointed as an engaged Oak Bluffs citizen, retired Coast Guard officer, and loyal MV Times subscriber that you didn’t see fit to mention that it was also Flag Day! I expect better of my local newspaper, and challenge you to make this patriotic aberration up to us.

Cameron Naron

Oak Bluffs