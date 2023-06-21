Services Monday for Robert E. Fuller Jr.

Robert E. Fuller Jr. (Bobby), devoted family man, passed away on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023, in Long Valley, N.J. He was 53.

Bobby was born on Nov. 2, 1969 in Rahway, N.J., but grew up in Connecticut, and spending his summers in Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard at his families’ homes. He attended URI and graduated with two masters in marine science. Bobby was owner and operator of Fullers Energy, a Martha’s Vineyard–based solar company, for more than 10 years.

Most of all, he was a fiercely loving father and partner. He passionately supported his family, and loved his dogs. Bobby gave his total energy to everything he attempted, whether athletics or business endeavors. He was a superb athlete who excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. He was an avid supporter of his children’s sports teams and their friends, always there to shout his encouragement.



Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Michele Lee, raising the two children he shared with her, Brayden, 17, and Ella, 15, and Lindsea, 24, daughter from a former marriage; his parents Robert (Bob) Fuller Sr. and his companion Grete of Martha’s Vineyard, his mother Carol Fuller and her partner Carol Mead (“Toto”) of Harwich and Venice, Fla.; and his half-brother Jesse Fuller, his wife, and their two children.



Join us to raise a toast and celebrate the life of Bob Fuller Jr. on Monday, June 26, at 7 pm at State Beach Big Bridge. Family and friends will share funny stories and memories, and then send a wreath off in the ocean to commemorate his wishes of being part of the sea.