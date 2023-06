Graduation

Jessica Fodor of Chilmark, from Miami University.

Dean’s list

Taber Caron of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Rhode Island.

Jeremy Regan of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Rhode Island.

Owen Steenkamp of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rhode Island.

Caroline Moffet of Oak Bluffs, at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Gus Nye Hoy of Oak Bluffs, at Clark University.

Honors list

Paige Anderson of Edgartown, at Pomfret School.