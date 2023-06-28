Court Report: May 26 – June 26, 2023

May 26

Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Oak Bluffs; 49, trespassing, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 1

Michael H. Sisco, West Tisbury; 51, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Arthur F. Battistini, West Tisbury; 34, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.

Rangel C. De Aquino, Vineyard Haven; 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sierra E. Fillion, Townshend, Vt.; 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, defacing property.

June 7

Karen L. Ward, West Tisbury; 64, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 12

James R. Greer, Oak Bluffs; 36, assault and battery, assault with dangerous weapon, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jean Miranda, Edgartown; 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

James W. Hart, Vineyard Haven; 27, subsequent offense of disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Joao M. Roriz, Oak Bluffs; 39, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over: continued to pretrial hearing.

Stephanie L. Devine, Vineyard Haven; 49, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Cristiano R. Fidelis, Edgartown; 45, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, number plate violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Savio D. Menegazzo, Edgartown; 28, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jesse S. Demelo, Vineyard Haven; 33, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle.

Siobhan E. Martin, Oak Bluffs; 36, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 15

Wagner P. Gomes, Vineyard Haven; 27, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by August 4.

Derek T. Smith, Vineyard Haven; 34, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Nainoa L. Cooperrider, West Tisbury; 24, malicious destruction of property worth at least $1,200: arraignment.

Susan A. Parker, Charlestown; 59, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation.

Samuel Olimpio, Vineyard Haven; 24, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.

June 16

Janelle L. Pine, Vineyard Haven; 29, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

James Dillon II, Vineyard Haven; 27, criminal harassment, threatening to commit crime, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official, disorderly conduct, threatening to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victims.

June 20

Devan Greene, West Tisbury; 42, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Karen H. Torrence, Oak Bluffs; 67, assault and battery, assault and battery on an individual 60 years or older or disabled, three counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Rebecca A. Lipkin, Vineyard Haven; 42, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

David Christy, Warwick, R.I.; 26, assault and battery on police officer, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 22

Jeremie W. Robinson, Edgartown; 42, indecent assault and battery on child under 14: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with all of his minor children.

George H. Jung, Norton; 30, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Cleyton C. Garcia, Edgartown; 23, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property worth at least $1,200.

Keneshia N. Henry-Grey, Edgartown; 44, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Keneshia N. Henry-Grey, Edgartown; 44, shoplifting by asportation, utter counterfeit note: continued to pretrial hearing.

Luidi D. Silva, Edgartown; 20, two counts of vandalizing property, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 23

Trevor Z. Worthington, Westford; 24, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failed to wear seat belt, in possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to probable disposition.

June 26

Rebecca M. Jardin, Tisbury; 58, disorderly conduct, open and gross lewdness: continued to pretrial hearing.

Bo Peng, New York, N.Y.; 29, trespassing, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.