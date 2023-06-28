Edgartown Council on Aging: July 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom
- 11 am: Conversations
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1 pm: Mahjong
June Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. We ask that you call by 12 noon the day before, at the latest, to register.
All month: Check out our plant swap table, located on the Daggett side of the Anchors building. “Take a plant, leave a plant, garden, repeat.”
- July 4: The Anchors is closed for the Fourth of July
- July 10: Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey by appointment.
- July 11: 11 am Coffee with a Cop
- July 11: 12 pm Blood pressure and wellness clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN.
- July 12: 11 am – Tech Time with Rizwan
- July 13: Day Trip to New Bedford. $50 per person for Seastreak ferry round trip tickets. Cash or check payable to: Friends of the Edgartown COA. Final day for registration or refund is July 7th. Call or visit our website for more information.
- July 20: 1 pm The Vineyard Sound’s annual performance at the Anchors. Join us for this favorite summer tradition and enjoy an ice cream with friends. Please call to reserve your seat today!