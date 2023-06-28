Edgartown Council on Aging: July 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Poetry on Zoom

11 am: Conversations

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1 pm: Mahjong

June Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. We ask that you call by 12 noon the day before, at the latest, to register.

All month: Check out our plant swap table, located on the Daggett side of the Anchors building. “Take a plant, leave a plant, garden, repeat.”