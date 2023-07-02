Robert Horace Chidsey (“Bob”), of Chilmark, passed away on June 29, 2023, at home, at the age of 93.

Born in New Britain, Conn., he attended high school there, and went on to college at The Ohio State University as a Naval ROTC student, followed by a three-year tour in the U.S. Navy. He held several positions in industry, including division planner at Hamilton Standard division of United Technologies, before becoming a residential builder and developer in 1974.

Bob was a hard worker in all of his endeavors, and for much of his life was an avid fisherman and bridge player. He and Lydia were summer visitors to Martha’s Vineyard beginning in 1980, and in 1986 they built a summer home in Chilmark, to which they moved after retirement in 1999. He became engaged in affordable housing activities, and then served two years on the Chilmark finance advisory committee.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Lydia; son John and his wife Barbara and their two sons, Daniel and Christopher; daughter Ann Chidsey Diaz and her husband Martine.

Robert’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 11 am in the Grace Episcopal Church, corner of Woodlawn and William streets, with a reception to follow. Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 1197, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.