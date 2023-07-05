Harbor View hosts MVRHS musicians

To the Editor:

On June 27, the Harbor View Hotel hosted two high school musicians, Daniel Serpa and Linus Munn, for their senior strings recital. Daniel and Linus were accompanied by the fantastic Holden Brew (upcoming junior) and their extraordinary instructors, Rebecca Barca-Tinus, Daniel and Linus’ private instructor for many years, and Michael Tinus, their orchestra instructor prior to his retirement. A great time was had by friends, family, and visitors from the hotel! A big thank-you to the Harbor View for their generosity and prioritizing a community event in the midst of a busy summer season.

Lauren and Tony Serpa, Edgartown

Natalie and Dana Munn, Vineyard Haven