Chimark: Kara Taylor, drawbridge, library concerts, learning to read, and sculptures

“Two truths approach each other. One comes from inside, the other from outside, and where they meet, we have a chance to catch sight of ourselves.” –Tomas Tranströmer, “Preludes”

The stop sign where the ancient oak signals the end of North Road wears a crown of poison ivy. It seems poetic, and makes me laugh. I am no longer willing to play whack-a-mole with my time. Instead, I want to savor how I spend my time. Time with Kara Taylor at her gallery at 24 South Road renewed me. Her new work echoes delightfully in my brain. Her hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.

Last week, a large gathering of friends and family attended the graveside service at Abel Hill for Edward (“Ted”) Mayhew. My heart goes out to Judy, Sarah, and Rebecca, and the rest of the family and friends, and my prayers continue. I will miss his stories, laughter, and the glint in his eye when he was up to something rascally.

I spent hours in traffic last week, and was reminded that there is a schedule of the times sailors can signal to open the drawbridge near the hospital: 8:15 to 8:45 am, 10:15 am to 11 am, 3:15 to 4 pm, 5 to 5:45 pm, and 7:30 to 8 pm. The airport is super-busy from 10:30 am to noon, and again around 4:45 to 6 pm, so I can expect the traffic to back up on the West Tisbury–Edgartown Road.

This Saturday, July 15, at the Tabernacle will be Black authors presenting books from 10 am to noon. Be sure to stop by and check out “A Guide Book for Young People Studying U.S. Slave Songs” by Jim Thomas and Lorna Andrade, with Illustrations by Virginia Stone.

Head to the Chilmark library for the Pinkletinks performance on Saturday, July 15, at 3:30 pm.

Sing, dance, and have fun with the band, friends, and family on a lovely summer afternoon in their beautiful outdoor space.

My friend and neighbor Deb Dunn is hosting an event at the Chilmark library this Saturday, July 15, at 4 pm. The topic is “How Do Children Learn How to Read? And How Can You Help Them?” Learn about the latest brain research, and take home practical tips to help your child thrive as a reader. Learn what to watch for, and what to do if they aren’t progressing. Parents, caregivers, family members, and teachers of children ages 0-9 (and older) are all welcome.

The Joel Harrison Trio plays Wednesday, July 19, at 5 pm at the Chilmark library. Joel Harrison will be on guitar, Chico Huff on bass, and Taurus Biskus on drums.

Steve Lohman’s sculptures are on display at the Turpentine Gallery, 554 State Road, in West Tisbury. There will be a grand opening Saturday, July 15, from 4 to 8 pm.

The Chilmark Community Church’s services are Sundays from 9 to 10 am. I want to give a shout-out to Seán McMahon for remembering the hymn I drew comfort from and playing it at the close of service last week. It dried my tears, and it lifted me up. Blessings to you and yours.

They will be selling lobster rolls on Chilmark Church’s patio on Tuesdays, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

The Chilmark Flea Market continues Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 am to 2 pm.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.