Grammy-nominated comedian to perform at Festival of Laughs

The Alden Charitable Foundation recently announced the lineup for the Martha’s Vineyard Festival of Laughs, including Lavell Crawford.

The Alden Charitable Foundation will support the Island Food Pantry and the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, with event proceeds going to both organizations.

The three-night comedy show will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 17–19.

On August 17, Lavell Crawford and Tommy Davidson will perform. Crawford is known for his role as Huell Babineaux in “Breaking Bad,” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.” He has released five standup specials, including his 2021 “Comedy Vaccine” special, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Tommy Davidson is an actor and comedian. He was an original cast member on the sketch comedy show “In Living Color.” He currently stars in the Disney+ series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

The August 18 lineup is Don Curry, Guy Torry, Tony Roberts, and Joe Clair.

Don Curry gained fame in the ’90s at San Francisco comedy clubs. He is most widely recognized for his portrayal of Uncle Elroy Jones in the popular films “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” Curry has appeared on “The Boondocks,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “The Steve Harvey Show.”

Guy Torry is the creator of the popular Phat Comedy Tuesdays and the Guy Torry Show at the Comedy Store. He has also appeared in TV shows and films such as “The X-Files.”

Tony Roberts has headlined comedy clubs across the U.S. Currently, he has three consecutive standup specials with Netflix, Showtime, and Amazon Prime.

Joe Clair is a host, comedian, and radio personality. He is best-known as a former host of BET’s “Rap City,” from 1994 to 1999. He has appeared on the standup comedy shows “Def Comedy Jam” and “ComicView.”

The event will close on August 19 with performances from Sommore, Bill Bellamy, and Special K.

Sommore was the first woman to host BET’s “Comic View,” and in 1995, she received the Richard Pryor Comic of the Year award. In addition to film, she has been a guest on popular shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Her latest comedy special recently premiered on Netflix.

Bill Bellamy hosted several MTV shows in the ’90s such as “MTV Jams” and “MTV Beach House.” He has also acted in “How to Be a Player,” “Love Jones,” and “Any Given Sunday.”

Special K has been the Ricky Smiley Morning Show’s comedy writer since 2008. He was recently chosen for a half-hour comedy special on Kevin Hart’s LOL Comedy Network.

Tickets to the event are available now at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 888-714-7172.