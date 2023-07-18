Nancy Carlson Mitchell passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Nancy was born in New Britain, Conn., and lived there with her family until the age of 14, when the family moved to Martha’s Vineyard. She spent many great years fishing, beaching, boating, and loving life with her two brothers, Carl and Bob, and sister Mabel. It was there, while working at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital as a lab and x-ray tech that she met the love of her life, Ralph. They were married in 1962, and had 10 great years together before his death in 1973.

Prior to moving to Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, Md., Nancy lived on Hilton Head Island, S.C., where she was an avid golfer, and leaves behind many friends there. She loved her many years in Port Royal Plantation playing golf, dining with friends, and taking care of her little dog, Jenny.

Nancy always said she had the best life, having experienced Martha’s Vineyard and Hilton Head Island in their prime. She enjoyed traveling, and especially enjoyed golfing trips with her friends. Nancy had a great sense of humor, and when asked by her granddaughter, Elizabeth, where she would like to go if she could go anywhere, she replied “Heaven.” She has made her final trip, and everyone who knew her will miss her.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Carla Mitchell Steele, and son-in-law, Christopher Jon Steele Sr. She also leaves behind her beloved grandsons, Christopher Jon Steele Jr. and his wife Kallie, Dylan Jacob Steele, and Cody Carlson Steele and his wife Elizabeth. She was also blessed with great-grandsons, Hunter Jon Steele and Owen Scott Steele. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Ralph Jordan Mitchell, and stepdaughter, Sandra Mitchell.

Services will be private, at a later date. Donations may be made to the MPN Research Foundation, at mpnresearchfoundation.org.