Mariposa Museum a wonderful place

I was walking on Circuit Avenue this weekend and happened upon the Mariposa Museum.

It is on the far end of Circuit Avenue, on the right side, before Sweet Life and the Thai restaurant. I am passing this info along because I was so impressed with this place.

It has an exhibit called the “Kopanang Universe Canticle” until the end of July. These panels were embroidered by women and girls who are living with HIV/AIDS in South Africa. The banners are stunning, and the story of these women is amazing. The museum also has puppets, sculptures, poems, and paintings that are worth exploring. Any admission fees or donations go directly back to the women in South Africa.

From August till October it will have an exhibit, “Stitching Time: Quilts by Men Who Are Serving Life Sentences.” It is definitely worth a visit.

Geraldine Moriarty

Edgartown