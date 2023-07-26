Academic honors

President’s list

Camden Emery of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.

Dean’s list

Braden Sayles of Vineyard Haven, at Bryant University.

Ayanna Fhagen-Smith of Vineyard Haven, at Champlain College.

Edward Smiley of Chilmark, at Champlain College.

Bethany Cardoza of Edgartown, at the University of Hartford.

Silas Benjamin Abrams of Chilmark, at UMass Amherst.

Madeline Chronister of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Brett Roland Daley of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Kenneth Robert Hatt of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Juan Sebastian Sanchez Roa of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Michael Gordon Wallace of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Owen Winters Atkins of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.

Jenaleigh Jane Griffin of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.

Ella Rose Buchert of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Tatum Parr Carreiro of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Owen Porterfield of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Jacob Ryan Shapiro of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Colby Jackson Zarba of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Vitor Henrique Lage of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.

Aleksandra Letitia Lakis of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.

John Rembrandt Steele of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.