Healthy Aging M.V. update

HAMV is Growing

We’re happy to announce an addition to the HAMV team. Please join me in welcoming Gail Gardner, our new Mobility Manager. In this role, Gail will work one-on-one with older adults to help them find the best transportation option. Gail will also advocate for the needs of older adults through active participation on the M.V. Transportation Coalition.

Older Adults “On the Go”

Did you know the M.V. Older Adult Transportation Coalition created a booklet that summarizes options for on-Island enrichment and essential (medical) transportation needs? It’s 24 pages of “how to” information for more than 20 transportation services, including GoGoGrandparent*. If you’re an Older Adult and find yourself in need of transportation email gailgardner@hamv.org or call 1-508-693-7900 x246.

* GoGoGrandparent began in 2021 and has been hugely successful, with monthly demand outpacing plan. Please consider making a donation so this popular program can continue: https://donate.stripe.com/3cscPDftA3NO7Kw3cc.

Cindy Trish, executive director, HAMV

ctrish@hamv.org

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.