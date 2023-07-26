Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: August 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

August Highlights

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes live and in person at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. Masks are optional.

Monday

9 am, group exercise on Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zoom device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Additional Programs

Coffee and Conversation daily at 9 am.

Monday

Reiki with Wakenda Johnson. Every Monday, 11 am to noon. Reiki is a complementary therapy relating to energy healing. People use it for anxiety, stress, heart disease, and other issues. There is no charge for the classes. The classes will be instructed by Wakenda Johnson, who is experienced in the Reiki technique and lifestyle.

Tuesday

Crocheting with a Cop every Tuesday, 2 to 3 pm, with Oak Bluffs police officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Feel free to stop by, you’ll get hooked.

Wednesday

August 9, 15, and 22, 1 to 3 pm: Bingo! Celebrating our 31st program year.

Thursday

Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging (OBCOA) and Oak Bluffs Police Department – noon, Thursday, August 10, and August 24. Please call to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Friday

11 am to 3 pm, UFO’s: Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others. 11:45 am to 3 pm, Game Day: MahJong, Scrabble.

Announcements & Special Events

Town Nurse Clinic: Tuesday, August 1, 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Please call to pre-register.

Coffee with a Cop: Join us on Wednesday, August 2, at 10:30 am for coffee with Chief Jonathan Searle and his great staff. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to pre-register.

Animal Mobile Learning with Karen Ogden will return Fall 2023.

We are coordinating a Chartered Casino Trip for Autumn 2023. Please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for further information and to sign up.

OBCOA and Lew Leskaris are interested in starting a Chess Group in September 2023 that would meet weekly at OBCOA. Please call for further information and to sign up.

OBCOA and Hans von Steiger are interested in starting a Bridge Group that would meet weekly at OBCOA. Please call for further information and to sign up.

We have a wonderful selection of puzzles available to take home.

Ongoing Assistance

We offer assistance with SNAP, Lifeline, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Telephone Reassurance calls, Insurance Assistance, and Monthly Social Security Video Display.