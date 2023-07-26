Real Estate Transactions: July 10 – 21, 2023

Aquinnah

July 14, Island Housing Trust Corp. sold 801 State Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $90,400.

Chilmark

July 10, WMVP Ventures LLC sold a portion of 23 Black Point Road to Pei Alyssa and Neal Sondheimer for $2,875,000.

July 10, WMVP Ventures LLC sold 0 Black Point Beach Lot to Pei Alyssa and Neal Sondheimer for $425,000.

July 10, Peter B. Knowlton, trustee of Peter B. Knowlton 2022 Revocable Trust, and Daniel A. Knowlton, trustee of TM Knowlton Irrevocable Trust, sold 50 to 60 South Road to Jennifer A. Rikoski for $2,225,000.

Edgartown

July 10, Stephen E. Cirillo, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 310 Week 21 to Jeanne Knight and Jonathan Knight for $6,500.

July 13, Eric Hahn, Christine Helmuth, Greta Normand, and Nelson Hahn sold 12 Waqua Ave. to Theodore Macinnes for $650,000.

July 14, Jerry H. Wacks and Elene Stoler Wacks sold 20 Trustees Lane to the Trustees of Reservations for $100,000.

July 14, Michael F. Hewitt sold 21 Bold Meadow Lane to Uenes Ferreira Marques for $1,375,000.

July 17, Hwa Hsieh, trustee of Vineyard Five Realty Trust, sold 12 Eagles Nest to Benjamin Carotta for $1,300,001.

July 17, Michael P. Berman and Carol L. Berman sold 39 Flamingo Drive to Edmilson Alves Da Silva for $1,500,000.

July 18, Ellen O’Hara, the Estate of Therese O’Hara, also known as Therese Kathryn O’Hara, Caitlin Coughlin, Maura Coughlin, Kevin Coughlin, Margaret Walsh, also known as Margaret E. O’Hara Walsh, Erin Coughlin, also known as Erin Coughlin English, sold 31 Meetinghouse Hill to Richard J. Moller Jr. and Mary Alice Moller for $391,875.

July 20, Virginia W. Sigworth, Kelsey W. Ambrose, Wendy W. Scheck, formerly known as Wendy W. Griggs, trustees of Wuerth Realty Trust, sold 35 Dark Woods Road to Edgartown Federated Church, also known as Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, for $2,250,000.

July 20, Richard B. Dagen sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 210 Week 20 to Paul Cucchiaro for $5,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 10, MV Green Villa LLC sold an undivided half-interest of 10 Gamba Road, 71 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, 77 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, and 79 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to Atwood GV LLC for $540,715.70.

July 17, AFBS LLC sold 44 Paddock Road to Hilltop Haven North LLC for $1,725,000.

July 20, Kato General LLC sold 125 Tellette St. to Omar Johnson for $1,001,000.

July 20, Marston S. Goodale sold 0 Goodale Way to MVS Property LLC for $350,000.

July 20, Maston S. Goodale sold 0 Goodale Way Lot 1 to NT Lot 1 LLC for $200,000.

July 21, William H. Harris and David D. Harris, trustees of Farm Neck Nominee Trust, sold 14 Tylers Creek Road to Edward J. Sparks and Katherine Mary Dwyer, trustees of 14 Tylers Creek Road Nominee Trust, for $6,400,000.

Tisbury

July 11, Robert Hughes and Hallie Hughes sold 252 State Road to Miller Unlimited Properties LLC for $800,000.

July 14, John Gordon Street and Pamela S. Street, trustees of Pamela S. Street Revocable Trust, sold 179 Main St. to Evan Sheehan and Courtney Orwig for $1,535,625.

July 14, Dunn Family LLC sold 8 Union Court Unit A to MV Ferry LLC for $525,000.

July 20, Twenty State LLC and Wayne D. Petty sold 459 State Road Units 20, 22, and 25, and 0 Woodland Center Condominium, to Island Housing Trust Corp for $940,000.

July 21, Dunn Family LLC sold 30 Union Court Union 8 to MV By The Sea LLC for $1,340,000.

July 21, Sara Mass and Aela Mass sold 73 Leonard Circle to Joseph Dominic Naron for $1,050,000.

West Tisbury

July 10, James M. Nelson, trustee of the Estate Tax Sheltered Trust created under Article Sixth A of the will of Martha M. Spindler, sold 139 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Fillipi J. Gomes, Amanda Lynn Gomes, and Poliana Buzette for $720,000.