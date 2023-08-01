Colleges should help student debt conundrum

To the Editor:

I read your essay, “The court dooms student debt relief,” and I have two questions regarding student debt. Isn’t it still true that all parties in a contract are subject to be mentioned when a controversy exists? Therefore, why are the colleges never mentioned when they benefited greatly from the receipt of student loans? Some colleges are awash with cash and all have alumni who donate. Should colleges be part of the solution of the student debt conundrum? Why can’t financial experts, college administrators, and members of congress find innovative ideas; such as lowering the interest rate, or a zero interest rate after x number of years of payment. President Bident didn’t think he had the authority to cancel student debt. Nancy Pelosi told him he lacked authority and the Supreme Court set the record straight.

Respectfully yours, from a grandmother with grandchildren who have student debt.

Paulin Speed

Vineyard Haven