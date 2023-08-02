Margot Datz’s annual art show

1 of 7

This Saturday, local artist Margot Datz’s 15th annual one-night show will be on view at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. Datz is known for her public art works across the Island, including the Old Whaling Church, both ferry terminals, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the YMCA, the Flying Horses, and the Edgartown, Chilmark, and Oak Bluffs libraries. This year’s theme is “Mothers, Maidens, and Mistresses.”

In a recent press release, Datz shares that she has “always been spellbound by feminine energy and archetypes, and wanted to delve into that essence more this year. Women are wired differently from men, and we are so profoundly complex. Our complexity is what makes us so fascinating.”

In her work, Datz reflects upon the Flemish masters, using a precise and detailed style, combining her images with brief writings, often anthropomorphizing her vision in a fairytale-esque manner. Her work, set in antique frames, is inspired by Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keefe. In this exhibition, she departs from her typical subject matter to render a sensual

“Still Life in the Garden of Eden,” which, though a still life, exudes a distinctively female aura. “The female is all around us, awe-inspiring, and ripe with love and hope. It will save the world.”

The show runs from 4 to 8 pm, Saturday, August 5, for one evening only. Previews are available by contacting her at margotdatz@gmail.com.