Response to Steamship bond increase

To the Editor:

The Massachusetts Legislature has given the SSA another $50 million in bonding authorization. SSA bonds are “gold-plated,” and my impression is that they have always been sold by well-connected brokers to well-connected fat cats.

More bonds for the fat cats?

How about the SSA issue “savings bonds” in smaller denominations, of, say, $100 to $1,000?

They would be first offered only to residents of the SSA towns, and only if they were undersubscribed would bonds be more generally available.

In pure theory, the SSA towns are first on the hook for any deficits.

Why shouldn’t the residents of those towns be first in line for those gold-plated bonds?

Thomas Hodgson

West Tisbury