Martha’s Vineyard Miracle

Miracles keep happening on this small island.

The latest one I experienced spanned decades of existence. A few days ago friends dropped by my neighbor’s house, where I also happened to be, and showed us an old brownand tattered copy of The Century Illustrated Monthly Magazine, dated October 1889. It had been found in the walls of restaurant The Red Cat which was being moved and remodeled. I looked with awe at this old original periodical which I had often read about. But my neighbor wasn’t satisfied… “Look inside,” he urged. I was floored to see that the opening article entitled “In East Siberian Silver Mines” was authored by my great, great uncle, George Kennan, for whom my better-known father was named. I knew that this distant relative had done a multiyear survey of Tsarist prisons and penal colonies, and published a two-volume book about them, but it seemed inconceivable to find an over 100-year-old article with illustrations hidden in the wall of a restaurant being torn down and re-modeled on Martha’s Vineyard. I’ve decided the lesson is “you can find anything on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Keep your eyes open.

Grace Kennan Warnecke

Vineyard Haven