Pamela J. Stenson

Pamela J. (Wyatt) Stenson, age 58, of Boston and Edgartown, died on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Pamela was born in New London, Conn., to the late Hugh and Phyllis N. (Tate) Wyatt. Raised and educated in Waterford, Conn., she was a graduate of Waterford High School, class of 1983, where she excelled in softball and field hockey. She earned a degree from Mitchell College in New London, Conn., in 1985. She lived in Boston for more than nine years, and in Edgartown for 17 years.

She was an IT professional in the information technology industry, and worked as president of the business unit for IDG in Framingham for 12 years.

Pamela was a self-proclaimed mermaid who loved swimming, boating, and skiing. She was the bright light of every gathering, loving music, dancing, and fun. Pamela was a strong woman who enjoyed life and time spent with family and friends.

Pam was a proud member of Town River Yacht Club in Quincy, where she enjoyed many fond memories.

Most importantly, Pamela was devoted to her family, especially her stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

She was the beloved wife for 26 years of Raymond C. Stenson, Jr.; the devoted stepmother of Raymond C. Stenson III and his wife Melissa of Scituate and Andrea E.S. Gibbens and her husband Dustin of Windsor, Calif.; the loving grandmother of Raymond IV (“R.C.”) and Ridley Stenson of Scituate. One of seven siblings, Pamela was the dear sister of Betsy Gelinas and her husband Mark of Waterford, Conn., Susan Starks of Jacksonville, Fla., Thomas Wyatt and his wife Pauline and Alan Wyatt and his wife Pamala, all of Waterford, Conn.: the late Cathy-Jo Cousineau and her surviving husband Barry of Jacksonville, Fla.; the late Timothy Wyatt and his surviving wife Leanne of Waterford, Conn. She is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, their families, and countless friends.

A celebration of Pamela’s Life will be held at the tent pavilion at Granite Links Golf Club, 100 Quarry Hills Drive, Quincy, on Sunday, August 20, from 1 to 4 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Pamela’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.