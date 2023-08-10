Book sale a success

To the Editor:

The annual Friends of the West Tisbury Library Book Sale was a tremendous success. There are many people who make this event possible. Our tent location, generously provided by Tilton Tents and Party Rentals, a first in our 63 years, worked well in the record heat. The West Tisbury School staff allowed use of the parking lot, and gave us much-needed assistance throughout July.

Library staff field questions all year long, and steer patrons in the right direction. Generous book donors provide the fuel for this giant community recycling effort. We would not be able to stage or enjoy the success we have without the almost 50 volunteers who sort books all year long and swelter through the July setup to organize and run the sale. Proceeds support the W.T. library, and we are all very grateful. A huge, heartfelt thank-you to all.

Susan Wasserman

Friends of West Tisbury Library