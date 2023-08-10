Outpouring of support for ‘Give Me Shelter’ show

To the Editor:

I am overwhelmed with gratitude to our Island community, who so generously supported the “Give Me Shelter Art Show” on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is the third year Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard hosted our fundraising event, and it was our most successful to date. We not only surpassed our initial goal of $55,000 in revenue, but doubled our sales from last year!

In two days, our Island community purchased 92 pieces of art, amassing a total of $122,114 in art sales, plus another $3,300 in donations. Wow! Just, WOW!

I am grateful to all the wonderful volunteers who helped make the event a personal and engaging experience for everyone who attended. There was as much laughter and conversation within the old Grange walls as there was discussion on the artists and pieces in the show.

An extra-special shout of thanks to Harbor Homes board president Jennifer Frank, Tanya Augoustinos, and Marjorie Mason, who curated the show and made the Grange Hall come alive with Island art. Their Herculean efforts created an atmosphere of cultural delight.

An incredible thank-you to the talented and generous Island artists who gave their hearts and their time and energy to support the work of Harbor Homes: Abbey Kuhe, Alejandro Carreño, Anna L. Finnerty, Anne Besse Shepherd, Billy Hoff, Carol Brown Goldberg, Colin Ruel, Deborah Colter, Donna Blackburn, Donna Straw, Frances McGuire, Francois Venter, Gail Rodney, Heather Sommers, Holly Murray, Irving Petlin, Jay Gardner, James Langlois, Jennifer Joanou, Judith Howels, Kara Taylor, Leslie Baker, Liz Taft, Linda Thompson, Lucy Mitchell, Marie-Louise Rouff, Marsha Winsryg, Marston Clough, Meg Mercier, Michael Johnson, Marjorie Mason, Melissa Nellis, Patterson, Nancy Shaw Cramer, Rez Williams, Ruth Kirchmeier, Robert Davies, Rob Hauck, Sylvie Farrington, Wendy Weldon, and Whitney Cleary.

Again, thank you to everyone who visited, who inquired about our programs, who volunteered or asked how they could volunteer in the future, who donated, who purchased, and who made “Give Me Shelter” a true success on so many levels.

Personally, my heart is filled as I reflect on the joy people experienced seeing local artists’ work, the conversations that raised awareness about our mission at Harbor Homes, and the new and renewed connections with friends, partners, and collaborators.

Lisa Belcastro, director

Harbor Homes Shelter