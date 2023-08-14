A need to prepare for wildfires 

To the Editor:

In addition to the incredible sadness over what’s been happening on Maui, and many other parts of the world, it appears that Hawaii (especially Maui) had been notified numerous times about the need to prepare for fires. It is reported that those warnings were mostly ignored. I am not sure if that is true.

But we, Martha’s Vineyard, have many similarities to Maui, and so I was wondering if we have been warned (by whom?), and what function on the Vineyard has responsibility for heeding the warnings (and even if not), and doing something about them.

Gerald Jones

Edgartown