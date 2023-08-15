GOP needs to stand up to Trump

To the Editor:

Donald Trump is a national embarrassment. His continued prominence in our politics, despite multiple criminal indictments — not to mention his culpability for fraud, rape, and more — brings shame on us all, and poses a grave threat to our democracy.

But equally serious is the continued support of Trump and his Big Lie by GOP members of Congress. Even now, they’re working to boost his chances by targeting President Biden’s son, a private citizen, with pointless congressional hearings, baseless accusations against the Department of Justice, and a jet stream of lies they spew on right-wing media. Where is the line? How much is enough for them? Does a line even exist, or are they so obsessed with getting and keeping power that they’re willing to tolerate anything, even conspiracy to defraud the United States and Espionage Act charges?

Donald Trump is toxic to our country and to our politics. Republican party leaders who continue to defend him, despite his repeated attacks on our voters and our democracy, are stained with the same shame, and bear equal responsibility for the damage he’s done. It’s time for them to grow some courage and stand up for democracy, rather than the man who launched a coup against our government.

Carla Cooper

Edgartown