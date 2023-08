Helena Fernandes Guimaraes

Raiane Fernandes Guimaraes and Cleriton Guimaraes Jr. of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Helena Fernandes Guimaraes, born on August 11, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Helena weighed 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces.

Annabella Bartolaba Penberth

Marilou Penberth and Chris Penberth of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Annabella Bartolaba Penberth, on July 31, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Annabella weighed 6 pounds, 7.2 ounces.