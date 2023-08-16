Poet’s Corner: ‘Afternoon Tea’

Afternoon Tea

By Liz Splittgerber

Soft petals adorn

Heirloom laced cloth beneath

Sun captured there

Below dewy branchy wreath

Beyond well-tended garden,

On a rustic wooden table

Glinting silver & flowered china

Spiced cakes & cream, under clad gable

The company has arrived

And is seated close around

Taking in all the ambience,

Surveying the splendid grounds

The perfume of vintage roses

Stirred with amber drink & mint leaf

As the sun blends with the shade

It makes a perfect afternoon tea

Liz Splittgerber has lived on the Vineyard for six years with her husband and three children. She is an avid poet, author, gardener, and photographer who finds inspiration in the natural beauty and whimsy of the Island.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.