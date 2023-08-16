Poet’s Corner: ‘Afternoon Tea’

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Afternoon Tea
By Liz Splittgerber

Soft petals adorn
Heirloom laced cloth beneath
Sun captured there
Below dewy branchy wreath

Beyond well-tended garden,
On a rustic wooden table
Glinting silver & flowered china
Spiced cakes & cream, under clad gable

The company has arrived
And is seated close around
Taking in all the ambience,
Surveying the splendid grounds

The perfume of vintage roses
Stirred with amber drink & mint leaf
As the sun blends with the shade
It makes a perfect afternoon tea

Liz Splittgerber has lived on the Vineyard for six years with her husband and three children. She is an avid poet, author, gardener, and photographer who finds inspiration in the natural beauty and whimsy of the Island. 

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.

 

