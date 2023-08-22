Please pay attention tourists

To the Editor:

Dear Tourists, It’s not just about you and I’m going to go “woke” and say that we all could better “coexist” with courtesy. Please use turn signals as these notifications allow a smoother traffic flow as people paying attention know what you are doing. Please don’t sit in parked cars with your lights on as traffic backs up and we get excited that you are freeing up a long sought after parking space. Please don’t stop in the middle of a busy street for several minutes for whatever reason, with traffic backed up and those of us behind you think your vehicle is disabled. Also, please realize that the airlines are not responsible for your weather related delays AKA circumstances beyond their control. If you really need to be somewhere else on time, please do what we do and leave a day early or at least have an alternate plan.

Linda Smith

Oak Bluffs