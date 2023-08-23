Accepting judge’s decision about playing fields

To the Editor:

The spokesperson about MV@Play’s plan to bring new playing fields leaves unanswered questions. Perhaps the most important being, why as evidence — not just opinion, as you labeled it — emerged, have you been completely unwilling to consider natural grass?

As health and environmental consequences — based on scientific data — come forth, haven’t you listened? The data and the science are strong enough that laws are being changed; professional athletes speak of injuries, and concern about long-term health issues. You call out to the Field Fund to join you. Why aren’t you calling out the MVRHS School Committee to withdraw the lawsuit?

Now that would truly be in the best interests of our kids.

Susan Desmarais

Oak Bluffs