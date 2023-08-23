Aquinnah: Cultural Center, Ag Fair reflections, and gratefulness

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is a place where all people can learn the history of the Aquinnah Wampanoag through the contents of the museum, and cultural events for both tribal members and the general public. Local schoolchildren are taken on field trips there, but I am surprised at the number of people I meet who have never visited the museum, or attended any of the events the ACC provides. The museum is open through Oct. 6, Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 am to 4 pm. If you haven’t gone, get up and go. The ACC’s series of Cultural Nights (for tribal members only) continue on Thursday, August 31, at 6 pm. This one focuses on social songs and dance, and is held at the Wampanoag Community Center.

I’m proud to announce that our giant garlic won a blue ribbon at the Ag Fair, and our cucamelon (a tiny little vegetable that looks like a miniature watermelon and tastes like a cucumber) won a red ribbon. Our grandson, Emmett, won a ribbon for one of his complex drawings, and our granddaughter, Tillie, won a ribbon for an unusual and lovely pottery vase she made. I’ve been to a lot of similar fairs in my lifetime, but this one is truly special in its faithful adherence to showcasing the hands-on efforts of us ordinary people, as opposed to commercial or professional enterprises. I love the rides. I love the food. It’s fun to see everyone having such a good time. But it’s the displays in the barns and tents and rings and fields, where we see the results of our neighbors’ hard work and imaginations, that I love the best. I know that the fair is the result of hours of labor by lots of good-natured volunteers, and I thank them for giving us all this gift.

The air today is fresh and clean, and the temperature is a dreamy 78°. The sun is shining, and the soft wind is out of the southwest. My flower gardens are in full bloom now, and our big tomatoes are finally getting ripe. Our pantry is full, and we have fresh pesto for dinner. Life is peaceful. I know how lucky I am, how lucky we all are, to be in this place at this moment. I feel so keenly all that has unfolded in Lahaina, that is happening every day in the Ukraine, in Haiti, in all those other spots on this Earth where weather and human arrogance and greed are creating nightmare. I want to wrap up this gentle day and share it with them all. I can’t do that, of course, but I can keep up my feeble attempts to make things right in the world, hold on to the belief that we can make things better, and stay fully conscious and grateful every day for the beauty and bounty that we have now. How fragile and precious it all is.

I have one birthday to announce this week: Todd Vanderhoop, on August 31. If there are others, please know that I would wish you well, if only I knew!

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.