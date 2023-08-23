Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met two weeks ago on August 9, and this week on August 16, to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

August 9

First place, Bill Russell with a 11/4 +74 card

Second place, Ron Ferreira with a 10/4 +60 card

Third place, Tony Rezendes with a 9/5 +58 card

Fourth place, Roger McGary with a 9/4 +43 card

There was only ONE 24-point hand, by Albion Alley. There were three flushes in the crib, by Angie Fisher, Tony Rezendes, and Roy Scheffer.

August 16

First place, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +67 card

Second place, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +15 card

Third place, Tony Rezendes with a 9/4 +9 card

Fourth place, Suzanne Cioffi with a 8/4 +33 card

There were NO 24-point hands. There was one flush in the crib, by Ed Montesion. There were four skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, we meet with food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm SHARP. Everyone is welcome to join us!