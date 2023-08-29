Celebration of life for Len Butler

The family of Len Butler of Aquinnah invites the Island community to join them in a celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 pm, at the Gay Head Lighthouse. Parking will be available, with a reception to follow immediately after at the Vanderhoop Homestead.

Instead of flowers, donations in his honor to preserve the Gay Head Lighthouse may be sent via check, made out to the Town of Aquinnah and mailed to: Town of Aquinnah, Attn: Lighthouse Keeper, 955 State Road, Aquinnah, MA 02535. “In memory of Len Butler” should be written in the check memo.