Edgartown Council on Aging: Sept. 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 10 am: Oil Pastels with Meris
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1 pm: Mahjong
Wednesday
- 8:30 am: Sept. 13, 20, 27, Fish distribution. Doors open at 8:30 am.
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 11 am: TED Talks & Conversations
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1 pm: Mahjong
September Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us. Meet your friends and have some conversation. You must call by noon the day before to register.
- Sept. 4: Closed for Labor Day
- Sept. 6, 13: 11 am to 12 pm, Learn MahJong at the Edgartown Public Library. Call or visit the library’s website for details.
- Sept. 11: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing
- Sept. 12: 11 am Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- Sept. 12: Wellness clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN
- Sept. 13: Tech time with Rizwan Malik
- Sept. 13, 20, 27; Oct. 2, 4, 11: Anchors 2023 fish distribution, thanks to our volunteers, the Bluefish and Bass Derby, and of course, all of those who donate their catch to the program. Doors open at 8:30 am and you’ll take a number.
- Sept. 13: 1 pm, Red Dragons Inaugural Meeting
- Sept. 19: Falls Prevention Trivia and HAMV Falls Coalition information table.
- Sept. 22: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in September.
- Sept. 26 Artist of the month, Rick Lee, speaks about his work during the Artist’s Lunch.