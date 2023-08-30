Edgartown Council on Aging: Sept. 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

10 am: Oil Pastels with Meris

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

8:30 am: Sept. 13, 20, 27, Fish distribution. Doors open at 8:30 am.

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

11 am: TED Talks & Conversations

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1 pm: Mahjong

September Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us. Meet your friends and have some conversation. You must call by noon the day before to register.