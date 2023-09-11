The 78th derby is underway

1 of 4

The 78th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby is underway as of 12:01 am Sunday.

The headquarters’ opening bell, rung by Edgartown resident Jim Cornwell, kicked off the first weigh-in eight hours later.

242 fish caught by anglers of all ages were weighed in by Derby staff on the tournament’s first day.

Participants must weigh in their catch within 14 hours, and can do so at the Derby headquarters, next to Edgartown Yacht Club, each day and night from 8 to 10 am, and 7 to 9 pm.

Anglers may opt to donate their catch after weighing in through the filet program, which will provide the Island’s elderly with free, fresh fish.

The 35-day tournament will officially conclude on Saturday, October 14 at 9 pm. The award ceremony will be held the following day, October 15, at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs; 11 am for mini/juniors; 1 pm for adult ceremony.

Entry costs are $70 for the tall tackle division ($45 for seniors), and $25 for both the junior division and the mini all-tackle division. The fly rod division costs are $70 for adults, $25 for juniors, and $45 for seniors.

Register for the Derby at mvderby.com/register.

Real-time results are posted online at mvderby.com/results