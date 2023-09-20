Bigs and Littles appreciate trip on the Alabama

To the Editor:

On behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands (BBBS), I’d like to extend a note of gratitude to the Black Dog Tall Ships and the Douglas family for hosting our Vineyard Bigs and Littles aboard the tall ship Alabama for the first time since 2019. The BBBS “Back to School Swim Aboard the Alabama,” hosted on Sunday, Sept. 10, was the perfect way to wrap up summer and welcome the upcoming change of seasons. For nearly every kid who attended the event, it was their first time aboard the Alabama, and for all of them, it was the first time they were able to jump off the ship and swim around in the harbor.

The captain and crew did a phenomenal job sharing the history of the ship in its past life and current life as an icon of Vineyard Haven Harbor. Our Bigs and Littles thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of this opportunity, and are already looking forward to next year.

The core of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is working in partnership with the communities we serve to provide connection and opportunities, through mentorship, that otherwise might be unavailable to youth. On behalf of our on-Island program, I am beyond grateful to the Douglas family for this opportunity provided to our Bigs and Littles.

J.R. Mell, regional director

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands