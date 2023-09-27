Chilmark: Garden bounty, North Tabor Farm, Fossil Day, theater for kids, and mobility

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” –Maya Angelou

Maya left us a legacy. I try to find the source for every quote, and so far this has eluded me. If anyone knows the work this quote comes from, please email me.

In the spring, I planted flower seeds and bulbs among the vegetables.

The summer seemed to ricochet between super-dry and soaking rain. Somehow by September, the plants were thriving. The combination of flowers and vegetables transformed garden chores without my father’s company from sorrowful and tedious to hours savoring the company of brilliantly yellow birds enjoying thistle seeds, the deep purr of hummingbirds drinking nectar from brightly colored blossoms, bees flying in and out brushing their legs against pollen, and when it is cool, finding them curled up and perhaps napping in the prickly center of the sunflowers, and the symphony of fragrances, colors, and textures that accompany gathering bouquets of herbs, vegetables, and flowers.

Black locust trees grow quickly, drip with glorious clusters of sweet-smelling flowers in the spring, and make terrific posts for shade trellises and garden fences. I adore the gorgeous branched posts that hold the gently curved roof of the trellis that sits nestled behind the shops at the Cliffs in Aquinnah. However, when the wind blows and the rain soaks, their heavy, brittle, thorny branches easily crack, leaving dense, chain-dulling, hard-to-clear widowmaker branches hanging high above our heads on the driveway or trails.

Tomatoes graced the sign outside North Tabor Farm on Sunday, reminding me of this lovely note Rebecca Miller sent: “I wanted to let you know that Matthew is very proud of his summer streak. He proudly ate North Tabor Farm tomato and mayo sandwiches for lunch for 60 days straight. He only broke the streak when we went away to the Crane Estate property for our 30th wedding anniversary. Our farmstand is brimming with items from the field, and our prepared foods as well. Lots of tomatoes for two more weeks, and then we will transition the greenhouses into fall crops.”

I love finding fossils, and encourage all fossil enthusiasts and collectors to attend the celebration of National Fossil Day 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1, at Union Chapel (55 Narragansett Ave., Oak Bluffs). 2 to 6 pm. The event is for all ages. Students are especially welcome. Bring fossils to show others, or to ask about. Presenters include the Martha’s Vineyard Museum; paleontologist Jessica Utrip (Yale Peabody Museum); paleobiologist Fred Hotchkiss (Marine and Paleobiological Research Institute); prehistorian/collector Duncan Caldwell; forester and naturalist Bob Woodruff; dinosaur finder and expert Henry Kriegstein; shellfish expert Rick Karney; paleontologist Charlie Shabica; biologist Dr. Robin Kolnicki; Oak Bluffs library children’s assistant Mary Jane Aldrich-Moody; and avocational local geologist Bart Jarek.

If you get hungry, Chef Canieka’s Loud Kitchen Experience at the Ritz in Oak Bluffs is open. The food is wonderful. The sauces are full of flavor, complementing and bringing out flavors instead of masking and making everything taste the same. Her apple fritters — some we dipped in a glass of nice bourbon — were a perfect finish. Chef Canieka is just getting started, has plans to expand the menu, and maybe will start offering brunch. The hours are Monday–Saturday, noon to 9:45 pm. We’d gathered early to catch a bite and catch up before Seán McMahon and the Holy Rockin’ Rollers got us moving. It was a truly delightful evening.

This Saturday, Sept. 30, at 3 pm, the Chilmark library presents “Chilmark’s Deaf and Signing Community: A New History,” with Justin Powers, Richard Meier, and Linsey Lee.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

The brilliant, inspiring, beautiful, and kind Phyllis Vecchia is inviting children ages 4 to 8 to try on costumes, participate in theater warm-ups, and collaborate with Phyllis and others to perform a story together! This class makes me wish I could redo my childhood. “Creative Drama” at the Chilmark library, Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 to 1:45 pm. Maximum 20 participants. Reminder: The children require adult supervision. Preregistration required. Email adubno@clamsnet.org, or call the library at 508-645-3360 to register.

Also at the library on Oct. 4 at 4 pm, in person or on screen, “Mobility: Freeing the Body for Movement.” This session will delve into the crucial topic of mobility, and how our habitual sitting and standing postures can impact our freedom of movement. Discover the underlying reasons behind these limitations on a physical and soft-tissue level, and gain insight into how to counteract these restrictive patterns. Whether it’s preventing injuries or simply alleviating physical discomfort, the event will explore practical techniques to enhance our ability to move freely.

