Cribbage Club results

Nineteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results are:

First, Jack Silvia with a 14/6 card (Grand slam!)

Second, Bob Hakenson with a 10/4 +41 card

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +66 card

Fourth, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +3 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer an 8/4 +48 card

There were four 24-point hands, by Tony Rezendes, Ken Scott, Bob Hakenson, and Jack Silvia. There were 11 skunks (a game won by more than 31 points).

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.