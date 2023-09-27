Edgartown Council on Aging: October 2023

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1 pm: Mahjong

Wednesday

8:30 am: Sept. 27, Fish distribution. Doors open at 8:30 am.

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

11 am: Ted Talks & Conversations

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1 pm: Mahjong

October Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by noon the day before to register.

Oct. 2, 4, 11: Anchors 2023 Fish Distribution. Doors open at 8:30 am and you’ll take a number. Thanks to our volunteers, the Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, and of course, all of those who donate their catch to the program.

Oct. 5: Day Trip to Nantucket on the Hyline. Space is limited. Call right away to reserve.

Oct. 6: Lunch n Laugh. Join us for a special extended lunchtime offering, beginning at 11:30 am. Marty Gitlin brings us Lunch ‘n Laugh: “The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time.” This interactive and lighthearted program is sure to please. Be sure to register in advance as space is limited.

Oct. 10: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department

Oct. 10: Wellness clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN

Oct. 11: Tech time with Rizwan Malik

Oct. 16: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing

Oct. 20: 11 am -12 pm. Wes Mott presents: The Crusade to Save Walden Woods: Conservationists, Rock Stars & Youth. Join us for a talk on this timely subject, and stay for lunch afterwards if you’d like.

Oct. 23, 30: Talavera-inspired Pot Painting is back by popular demand. Bring your own pot. Supplies will be provided. Call to register in advance.

Oct. 24: Noon Lunch ‘n Learn with Nancy Tutko, project manager for TrailsMV, will discuss how the app works and what kind of information it offers to people who are interested in exploring the island’s conservation lands. She’ll also talk about how the organizations are working together to improve walking conditions along existing trails and plan new ones that are safer and more accessible for people of all levels of mobility.

Oct. 27: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in October.

Oct. 31: Halloween Costume Party and Contest during our Tuesday Cafe at noon.