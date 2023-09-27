Noteworthy for 55+: October 2023

Community Programs

MVRHS Luncheons

Monthly Senior Luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts Dining Room start up again on Oct. 12, 11 am seating. Enjoy a 3-course, gourmet, dining experience for $15. Reservations are required, call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Caprese Salad, Garlic Bread, Roast Porketta with Vegetables, and Tiramisu.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: The Shopping Shuttle is returning this October. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.