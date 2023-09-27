One injured in four car pileup on Beach Road 

Four vehicles were involved in a collision on Beach Road Wednesday just before 3 pm, in front of the Tisbury Marine Terminal.

A person was taken away to the hospital in a Tisbury ambulance. State police confirmed that one person was injured.

On the scene Wednesday, a red Toyota Rav4 was sandwiched between a white Ram ProMaster van and a red Jeep SUV. All three vehicles sustained serious damage, with the Toyota receiving heavy damage at the front and rear. The fourth vehicle, a Mitsubishi Fuso truck, was a bit farther ahead of the other vehicles with a slight bend to its back right section.

It’s unclear what led to the collision at this point.

Multiple emergency vehicles were present, including Tisbury EMS, Oak Bluffs EMS and Massachusetts State Police.

Tisbury Police officers managed traffic, blocking off additional vehicle access on Beach Road. Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland cleaned up the debris from the accident.

JWL Transport and AAA removed the vehicles from the road, except for the Mitsubishi that could still move on its own, by around 3:18 pm.