Airport noise study opens for public review

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport announced it will hold a public information meeting regarding an ongoing noise compatibility study.

The open-house style workshop will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 8 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Terminal.

The airport conducted a noise study to create a noise exposure map to understand and address future impacts. Two maps were made using the gathered data — including average sound levels during the day and night, FAA records, the airport’s flight tracking data, among others — that looked at current conditions alongside forecasted noise conditions up to 2028. This is a voluntary grant program done through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The public comment period for the draft noise exposure map is open from Friday, Oct. 6, to Monday, Nov. 6. The report can be found on the study website, but paper copies will also be available at the airport, Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission offices, or the West Tisbury Public Library.

Written comments can be submitted to the project manager by email at klarson@hmmh.com or by mail to the following address: HMMH, 700 District Avenue, Suite 800, Burlington, MA 01803, attn: K. Larson. All written comments will be added to the final noise exposure map submission to the FAA.

According to the announcement, the study team conducted a noise measurement program during the peak season and assessed the airport’s current voluntary noise abatement program, also known as Fly Friendly, which encourages pilots to minimize noise over residential areas. The study team conducted measurements at 10 residential locations from July 10 to July 18 with over 185 hours of noise-measurement data collected at three “primary measurement locations,” and 48 to 120 hours collected at seven secondary locations.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3rodsol.