Sports highlights

A good day for 10th annual Gay Head 10K

Ryan Sawyer, a 28-year-old from Edgartown, placed first in the 10th annual Gay Head 10 K on Sunday, with a time of 35:16.

Thirty-five-year-old Maria Wong of Jackson Heights, N.Y., placed first in the women’s heat, with a time of 43:53. It’s the second year in a row for Wong.

Other top finishers included Noah Froh, 26, from West Tisbury, who placed second overall, and 22-year-old Jacob Carroll from Plymouth, who placed third.

This year’s race was dedicated to Len Butler, who is known for helping move and protect the Gay Head Lighthouse. Race organizers say that Butler’s wife Mallory Butler was on the scene for Sunday’s race, sharing in Len’s memory, and passing out prizes.

The race committee of Martha Vanderhoop, Casey O’Connor, Reaan Steenkamp, Meg Athearn, Eliza Curtis, and Hilary Dreyer want to thank the town of Aquinnah, the police departments and EMTs who helped keep the runners safe, the volunteers who kept the day organized, the sponsors who helped raise funds, and all of the runners.

Local croquet club notches wins

The Edgartown Croquet Club took home some notable wins in the local tournament circuit.

In early September, club president Cecily Greenaway took first place in flight one at the Little Rhody tournament at the Ocean House courts in Westerly, R.I.

This past weekend, Greenaway, Linda Shaw, and Jim Turner also played at the Cape Cod Invitational in East Sandwich. Turner took second place in the championship flight.

The croquet club is offering free introductions and lessons for American six wicket croquet every Saturday, starting at 9 am, at the Robinson Road Rec Area in Edgartown. The club also offers free introductions and lessons for golf croquet on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm.

The members play Monday at 10 am, Wednesdays at 2 pm, and Saturdays 9 am all year round, weather permitting. Visitors are always welcome.

MVRHS girls soccer keeps rolling

The MVRHS girls soccer team had an up-and-down week to continue what has been an impressive season so far.

On Tuesday, the Vineyarders beat Barnstable 7-0. Emily Coogan led the offense, scoring her first career hat trick, and senior captain Elena Giordano and senior Sam Warren both found the net twice.

Assists came from Avery Mulvey, Coogan, Eleanor Mone, Talia Maccaferri, and Leah Thomson.

On Saturday, though, the girls team had a tough loss against Notre Dame Academy–Hingham away, 7 – 0. The academy team is a top-ranked Division 2 school. Coach Matthew Malowski said it was an honor to play a school of that caliber.

Malowski said the Vineyarders defended extremely well for the first 20 minutes of the game and had a few good scoring opportunities early, but Notre Dame’s offense was precise and clinical, eventually capitalizing on even the slightest of mistakes.

Malowski said it was a great learning experience for the Vineyard girls, and NDA were great hosts.

The Vineyard now faces two tough away matches this week, Nauset on Thursday, and a strong Div. 2 opponent, Milton HS.