Gordon setters were part of Island community

To the Editor:

David and I want to thank the Island community for their outpouring of sympathy and love shown after the loss of our Gordon setter, Cooper. His brother, Chester, left us back in July 2022. Collectively, they were known as the “Goofy” Gordons, and I had been sharing their antics on Facebook and Islanders Talk for many years. Many people expressed a feeling of loss as well, even though they had never met them, but were invested because of all the online photos. We share your grief with you! The legacy continues with our younger pup, Rufus, who comes from the same bloodline as Cooper and Chester. He has big paws to fill, but we look forward to this new chapter!

Paul Doherty and David Behnke

Vineyard Haven