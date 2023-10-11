MVRHS highlights

1 of 2

Girls soccer

The MVRHS girls varsity soccer team had a good week, going 2–1 with a couple of impressive wins.

The week started off Thursday, when the girls lost what Coach Matthew Malowski called a real heartbreaker to Nauset. Vineyard was up 1-0 at halftime, but ultimately lost 3-1.

Emily Coogan has been solid for the team all season, and she scored the lone goal in a 1-on-1 with the goalie. Nauset scored its equalizing goal halfway into the second half off a corner kick; the game winner came about seven minutes later off a direct kick just outside the box. The third goal was off a counterattack from a Vineyard mistake in the last minutes.

But the Vineyarders came back on Saturday with a big win against Milton High School, 1–0. “Luckily for the Vineyard girls, they found their fifth gear late in the second half, and finally started stringing passes together and played more their style of play,” Coach Malowski said. Elena Giordano had the lone goal for the Vineyarders.

Malowski said that senior captain and goalie Georgia Magden — and the entire defense — get “a well-deserved amount of credit for preserving the win and the shutout.”

On Tuesday, the varsity continued its roll with a win under the lights in Falmouth. Coach Malowski said that they were able to control the game, and kept the ball in Falmouth’s half of the field for most of the game. All three goals came in the first. Elena Giordano had two goals, and freshman striker Ava Townes put in her for her first career goal,

The J.V. team also walked away with a 2–1 win in Falmouth.

Field hockey

The rough start for the girls field hockey team continued with a tough loss at Nauset High School on Oct. 2.

Coach Rebecca Nutton said that a series of defensive missteps allowed three Nauset goals in the second quarter. Nutton said that the team tightened things up and held Nauset scoreless until late in the fourth quarter, when two more Nauset goals were added in the last five minutes.

Nutton said freshman Abby Geary has been playing well since joining the varsity lineup on defense and midfield. “She’s a player to watch,” the coach said.

On Oct. 4, despite dominating the attack, the Vineyard girls tied Brockton High School, 1-–1. Nutton said the girls had 12 shots on target and eight penalty corners in the first three quarters, but couldn’t land a goal. Brockton scored on a fast break late in the third, and the Vineyarders finally converted an attacking run when Carolina Smith, sophomore forward, scored off a rebounded ball.

The girls take on Sturgis Charter School Thursday, Oct. 12, at 4 pm, and Brockton at home on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 12:30 pm.

Football

The MVRHS varsity football squad moved to 2–3 after a tough defeat to the Mashpee Falcons on Friday, 32–8.

The boys travel to Monomoy to play the Sharks for a Cape and Islands Lighthouse League game on Friday. The Sharks are also 2–3.