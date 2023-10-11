Tisbury: Community fundraiser, SSA ferries, autumn guests, and library book clubs

Heard on Main Street: No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.

Join in the annual Martha’s Vineyard CROP Hunger Walk this Sunday, Oct. 15. Walk. Give. Change the world. For more than 30 years, the M.V. CROP Walks have raised tens of thousands of dollars each year to benefit the poor and hungry around the world, and on our own Island. Join in either on Walk Day, Oct 15, at 1:30 pm at St. Augustine’s Church, or walk in solidarity on that same day, wherever you are. All walkers are strongly encouraged to register ahead of time and raise money in support of the fight against hunger. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will benefit the Island Food Pantry and the Vineyard Committee on Hunger in service to the island. The other funds will be used by Church World Service for emergency food supplies, agricultural training, livestock, wells and pumps, farm seeds, and farm equipment. Over 32 years, M.V. CROP Walk has raised $627,041, with $156,760 going to our Island.

Since August, the weather people have been warning us of hurricane season from September through November. And throughout September and into October, the SSA has been repeatedly telling us of all the diversions of ferries from Oak Bluffs to Tisbury. You can’t tell me that this is new, nor that it is surprising. Everyone else knows that in windy weather, the boats are better off going into Vineyard Haven Harbor than Oak Bluffs. Also it is more expensive to run two terminals during these months. The SSA board has decided to do that for many years, and they wonder why we complain about the costs.

I awoke Saturday to a frightening call from my son. He had been in the hospital overnight, with blood clots in his lungs. He had been gasping for breath, having severe pain, which had continued through the night. He’d enjoyed a number of very long bike rides the previous week — and he says doctors suggest that should be possible in the future. After a few more nights in hospital, a clearer x-ray, and antibiotics for pneumonia, he was able to go home.

One of his major problems was simply being able to take a breath — and the extreme pain involved with each one. After a few days, the pain moved to the front of his chest and that somehow made the situation a very little easier for him. The doctors kept him in for a large variety of tests, mostly to confirm there are no other blood clots. He and I were both pleased that his sister was able to visit him a few times.

I’ve looked forward to the arrival of my English cousin’s granddaughter, Bethany Pye, and her fiancé Chris Hammond, from Torquay in Devon, England. They should be here by the time you read this. She has visited here many times. As a celebration of their engagement, they planned a tour of fall colors in New England, beginning with a visit on-Island to me. About the only colors in my yard are the bright red leaves of an otherwise nasty vine strangling assorted plants and bushes. Therefore I expect my guests will be even more astonished to see the glorious colors as they travel north.

The West Tisbury library has two book clubs you should know about. The Climate Book Club meets at 4 pm on Sunday, Oct, 22, with Nicola Blake, Sue Hruby, and Amelia Smith; now reading “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants.” The LGBTQI+ Book Club meets on Monday, Oct. 23, at 5:30 pm, with librarian Alexandra Pratt and QueerHubMV’s Scott Mullin. Their October book is “In the Dream House,” a memoir by Carmen Maria Machado. More at 508-693-3366.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Ryan David Dunbar, Lee Lowe, and Chris Lowe. Happy birthday on Monday to Heather Chapman Angelastro and David Finkelstein. And best wishes on Wednesday to Ryan Angelastro, son of Heather and Paul Angelastro.

Heard on Main Street: Friends, like quilts, give warmth and comfort to life, especially when we need it.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.