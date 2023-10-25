Frederic Daniel Mascolo

Frederic D. Mascolo (“Trader Fred”), 65, of Edgartown, formerly of Waterbury, Conn., passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was a wonderful friend to many, son, brother, and uncle.

Fred was born in Waterbury on Sept. 13, 1957

Fred attended the McTernan School, Holy Cross High School, and Fairfield University. He was the owner and operator of Trader Fred’s and Jane Brown Realty in Edgartown, and an authorized distributor of Arturo Fuente Cigars, along with many other ventures. Fred served for many years on the Edgartown planning board, and was a president of the Edgartown Board of Trade. Fred was a member of the Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge in Oak Bluffs for almost 40 years. He had a passion for movies, and had the honor to become a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for being part of many famous films.

Fred was affectionately known to Islanders as well as many famous personalities. He was one who was always willing to help in some way.

Fred was pursuing a career in law when he realized his place was Martha’s Vineyard, his favorite summer retreat, and that became home for the past 40 plus years.

We will all miss Fred — “Trader Fred.” Rest in peace.

Fred was predeceased by his father, Frederic E. Mascolo. He is survived by his mother, Irene J. Mascolo of Southbury, Conn.; and by his brother, Ed and wife Heidi, and their three sons, Chase, Reed, and Cole, of Fairfield, Conn.

His memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 am in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street in Edgartown, and burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road in Edgartown. A celebration of Fred’s life will follow at the Town Restaurant, on Main Street in Edgartown.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the National Scleroderma Foundation, online at bit.ly/NSO_Donate.

Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.